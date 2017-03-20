6 smart ways to save your money, according to people who’ve socked away thousands

Here at CNBC Make It, we tell a lot of stories about people who've overhauled their finances for the better.

Some of these people are millionaire entrepreneurs and entertainers. Others are everyday people who saw a need to take control of their finances in an efficient way. They all have one thing in common: They love making — and more importantly, keeping — their hard-earned money.

Here are some of the best lessons we've learned from people who've saved thousands:



Skip the credit cards — use cash instead

CNBC reporter Kathleen Elkins went on a "cash diet" for two months and allotted herself $60 a week to spend on everything that wasn't rent and her electric bill. She also recorded every penny she spent in a spreadsheet so she could see exactly what she was buying and where she could make cuts.

After those eight weeks were up, Elkins had saved $1,000 more than she usually does in just two months.