"It's an opportunity to reach out and work with those companies and see what kind of new and enhanced resources they can offer that might allow the Air Force to do things differently," says Carissa Christensen, CEO of Bryce Space and Technology, an Alexandria, Virginia-based consultancy. "So I think there's a lot of openness on the part of the military to working with these companies. And of course these companies are trying to operate in space less expensively, and the government is under budget pressure across the board, so that's attractive as well."

The government is also interested in software solutions that can help the Air Force and other U.S. agencies quickly make sense of all that data collected by both commercial satellites and the Pentagon's own fleet of imaging and intelligence-gathering satellites. For example, last month the Pentagon's blue-sky research lab, known as DARPA (for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), signed a $1.5 million three-year agreement with Descartes Labs, a privately held start-up based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, that uses machine learning to parse satellite imagery for meaningful insights.

Descartes has in the past used its technology to create a global view of the world's agriculture (it has previously used its imagery to predict U.S. corn harvests more accurately than the U.S. Department of Agriculture). Noting the correlation between food insecurity and political instability, DARPA has hired Descartes to monitor and predict wheat output across the Middle East and North Africa in an attempt to better predict regional unrest.

Particularly where emerging computational tools, like computer vision, machine learning and other technologies grouped under the heading "artificial intelligence" are concerned, technology start-ups offer some compelling advantages over more conventional defense contractors — particularly where adaptive cyberdefense is concerned. For those officials charged with safeguarding America's orbital military infrastructure, the relationship between software, cybersecurity and space has come into acute focus over the past few years, making relationships with Silicon Valley all the more compelling.

"I think it's very fair to say that there is a deep appreciation within the Defense Department and certainly within the Air Force for the interplay of space and cyber capabilities and the importance of coordination between space and cyber," Christensen says. "I don't think that's lost on anybody."

— By Clay Dillow, special to CNBC.com