But after forcing the biggest changes in travel since Priceline and Expedia, it's running out of easy room to grow against the lodging companies. To keep up its rapid growth, Airbnb needs to upend the entire travel experience.

Airbnb's recent $1 billion round of financing was huge, but also showed its lowest valuation step-up — a measure of valuation increase from financing round to round — in the history of the company. In its 2014 Series D, Airbnb's valuation increased at almost three times the rate of the median start-up at that stage. In its first quarter 2017 Series F, Airbnb's valuation increase was barely above the median rate, according to data from venture capital research firm PitchBook.

Dan Cook, a PitchBook senior analyst, said when growth stops accelerating and begins to level off, it's harder to maintain huge valuation step-ups.

"Airbnb supply is still growing aggressively, and there is a lot more demand today, but [hotel investors] were more freaked out in 2014 and 2015," said Jared Shojaian, leisure, gaming and lodging analyst at Wolfe Research.

"They are not Amazon to retail," Shojaian said. "It won't destroy the hotel industry. Maybe hotels can't drive the same type of rate growth that they have had historically because of this new competitor, but who knows how big it will continue to get," he said.

That's why Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky recently told Fortune magazine that its core Homes business will account for less than half of Airbnb's revenue someday. He also said that by 2021 the majority of Airbnb's offerings "will be the new things that we are doing as of 2017 on."