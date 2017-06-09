3 tricks to boost your mental toughness, from an ultra-marathoner and his dog

Dion Leonard doesn't love running. In fact, he often finds it boring and painful.



But despite his attitude about running, he's completed more than 20 ultra-marathons (any race longer than a standard 26.2 mile marathon) and seven 155 mile multi-stage races.

Last year, Leonard shot to internet fame through his unlikely friendship with a small dog he encountered while running the six-stage 155 mile Gobi Desert Ultra-marathon across the Tian Shan mountain range. The friendly pup ran four of the six stages with Leonard, and he named her "Gobi."

Just as Leonard was due to return home to Scotland, Gobi ran away. Determined to bring his new friend home, he raised over £47,300 (roughly $61,200) to return to China, find his canine companion and return with her to Britain.

"Finding Gobi," released next week, tells the story of his emotional journey and triumph over a challenging youth that included a period of homelessness in his early teens.

Here are Leonard's three tips for developing mental toughness: