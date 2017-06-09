3 tricks to boost your mental toughness, from an ultra-marathoner and his dog

Dion Leonard doesn't love running. In fact, he often finds it boring and painful.
But despite his attitude about running, he's completed more than 20 ultra-marathons (any race longer than a standard
Last year, Leonard shot to internet fame through his unlikely friendship with a small dog he encountered while running the six-stage 155 mile Gobi Desert
Just as Leonard was due to return home to Scotland, Gobi ran away. Determined to bring his new friend home, he raised over £47,300 (roughly $61,200) to return to China, find his canine companion and return with her to Britain.
"Finding Gobi," released next week, tells the story of his emotional journey and triumph over a challenging youth that included a period of homelessness in his early teens.
Here are Leonard's three tips for developing mental toughness: