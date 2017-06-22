How each of these 5 highly-successful people overcame their quarter-life crisis

If you pay attention to what movies and television tell us, being in your 20s is supposed to be the best time of your life.

But for many young professionals, questions about money, relationships and work can make things feel pretty complicated — and overwhelming. According to research by psychologists of the University of Greenwich and University of London, nearly 90 percent of millennials say they experienced an intense period of confusion and depression during this life stage.

It's helpful to remember that some of the world's richest, most successful people have gone their own quarter life crises. Here are five successful people who struggled in their 20s, and the key lessons they took from the experience:

1. Mark Cuban

Before Cuban became a billionaire entrepreneur, investor on ABC's "Shark Tank" or owner of the Dallas Mavericks, he was just another young man struggling to make it in business. He was living with five other guys in a three-bedroom apartment, working at a company that sold PC software.