VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

How much you have to save per day to put a down payment on a home in every US state

Real estate moguls Sean Conlon and Sidney Torres agree: There is a right amount for a down payment
Real estate moguls Sean Conlon and Sidney Torres agree: There is a right amount for a down payment   

While owning a home costs more each month than renting across all 50 states, depending on your situation, it can be a smart investment. And if you start saving early on, you may not have to set aside as much as you think.

CNBC looked at the average listing price of homes in every state and calculated how much it would cost you to make a 20 percent down payment. While the down payment can range from 3.5 percent to 20 percent of the total cost of the home, most experts recommend putting down closer to 20 percent.

CNBC then figured out how much you would have to save each day over the course of five, 10 or 15 years to reach that goal. Our calculations assume this money will go into a savings account with negligible interest. While investing your money might make it grow faster, experts generally advise against investing money you'll need in the near future.

The factors you should consider before buying a new home
Don't buy a home until you've considered these factors   

Keep in mind that having a down payment of 20 percent doesn't necessarily mean you're set. To truly afford a place of your own, you'll also want to be able to comfortably cover closing costs, moving expenses, repairs and maintenance, and the first few months' mortgage payments while maintaining your emergency fund.

Read on to see how much you need to save each day to afford the 20 percent down payment on a home in all 50 U.S. states.

Alabama

Average listing price: $208,222
20 percent down payment: $41,644

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $22.80 per day
10 years: $11.40 per day
15 years: $7.60 per day

Mobile, Alabama
Kathy Hicks | Getty Images
Mobile, Alabama

Alaska

Average listing price: $267,876
20 percent down payment: $53,575

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $29.40 per day
10 years: $14.70 per day
15 years: $9.80 per day

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona

Average listing price: $317,788
20 percent down payment: $63,558

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $34.80 per day
10 years: $17.40 per day
15 years: $11.60 per day

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas

Average listing price: $188,521
20 percent down payment: $37,704

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.70 per day
10 years: $10.30 per day
15 years: $6.90 per day

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

California

Average listing price: $689,145
20 percent down payment: $137,829

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $75.50 per day
10 years: $37.80 per day
15 years: $25.20 per day

San Francisco, California
Gavin Hellier | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Colorado

Average listing price: $517,045
20 percent down payment: $103,409

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $56.70 per day
10 years: $28.30 per day
15 years: $18.90 per day

Cripple Creek, Colorado
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Cripple Creek, Colorado

Connecticut

Average listing price: $473,373
20 percent down payment: $94,675

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $51.90 per day
10 years: $25.90 per day
15 years: $17.30 per day

Hartford, Connecticut.
Sean Pavone Photo | iStock | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut.

Delaware

Average listing price: $295,702
20 percent down payment: $59,140

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $32.40 per day
10 years: $16.20 per day
15 years: $10.80 per day

Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Average listing price: $766,458
20 percent down payment: $153,292

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $84.00 per day
10 years: $42.00 per day
15 years: $28.00 per day

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Florida

Average listing price: $395,575
20 percent down payment: $79,115

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $43.40 per day
10 years: $21.70 per day
15 years: $14.50 per day

South Florida
Gary D Ercole | Getty Images
South Florida

Georgia

Average listing price: $291,978
20 percent down payment: $58,396

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $32.00 per day
10 years: $16.00 per day
15 years: $10.70 per day

Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.
Giorgio Fochesato | Getty Images
Atlanta reflected in the lake of Piedmont Park.

Hawaii

Average listing price: $898,596
20 percent down payment: $179,719

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $98.50 per day
10 years: $49.20 per day
15 years: $32.80 per day

A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.
George Rose | Getty Images
A beach along the Kona Kohala Coast, Hawaii.

Idaho

Average listing price: $327,929
20 percent down payment: $65,586

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $35.90 per day
10 years: $18.00 per day
15 years: $12.00 per day

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

Illinois

Average listing price: $275,393
20 percent down payment: $55,079

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $30.20 per day
10 years: $15.10 per day
15 years: $10.10 per day

People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
George Rose | Getty Images
People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

Indiana

Average listing price: $186,751
20 percent down payment: $37,350

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.50 per day
10 years: $10.20 per day
15 years: $6.80 per day

Indianapolis, Indiana
f11photo | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Iowa

Average listing price: $186,512
20 percent down payment: $37,302

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.40 per day
10 years: $10.20 per day
15 years: $6.80 per day

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas

Average listing price: $189,528
20 percent down payment: $37,906

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.80 per day
10 years: $10.40 per day
15 years: $6.90 per day

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Kentucky

Average listing price: $211,346
20 percent down payment: $42,269

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $23.20 per day
10 years: $11.60 per day
15 years: $7.70 per day

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana

Average listing price: $230,677
20 percent down payment: $46,135

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $25.30 per day
10 years: $12.60 per day
15 years: $8.40 per day

Shreveport, Louisiana
McFarlandPhoto | Getty Images
Shreveport, Louisiana

Maine

Average listing price: $270,987
20 percent down payment: $54,197

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $29.70 per day
10 years: $14.80 per day
15 years: $9.90 per day

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

Maryland

Average listing price: $359,817
20 percent down payment: $71,963

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $39.40 per day
10 years: $19.70 per day
15 years: $13.10 per day

Baltimore, Maryland
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Average listing price: $595,743
20 percent down payment: $119,149

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $65.30 per day
10 years: $32.60 per day
15 years: $21.80 per day

Boston, Massachusetts
Mare Magnum | Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Michigan

Average listing price: $207,896
20 percent down payment: $41,579

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $22.80 per day
10 years: $11.40 per day
15 years: $7.60 per day

Mackinac Island, Michigan
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Mackinac Island, Michigan

Minnesota

Average listing price: $290,944
20 percent down payment: $58,189

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $31.90 per day
10 years: $15.90 per day
15 years: $10.60 per day

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

Mississippi

Average listing price: $191,115
20 percent down payment: $38,223

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.90 per day
10 years: $10.50 per day
15 years: $7.00 per day

Vicksburg, Mississippi
peeterv | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi

Missouri

Average listing price: $201,399
20 percent down payment: $40,280

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $22.10 per day
10 years: $11.00 per day
15 years: $7.40 per day

St. Louis, Missouri
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Photodisc | Getty Images
St. Louis, Missouri

Montana

Average listing price: $320,525
20 percent down payment: $64,105

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $35.10 per day
10 years: $17.60 per day
15 years: $11.70 per day

Helena, Montana
John Elk | Getty Images
Helena, Montana

Nebraska

Average listing price: $224,260
20 percent down payment: $44,852

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $24.60 per day
10 years: $12.30 per day
15 years: $8.20 per day

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

Nevada

Average listing price: $320,179
20 percent down payment: $64,036

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $35.10 per day
10 years: $17.50 per day
15 years: $11.70 per day

A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.
George Rose | Getty Images
A time exposure of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip is viewed from Caesars Palace on May 19, 2015.

New Hampshire

Average listing price: $313,339
20 percent down payment: $62,668

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $34.30 per day
10 years: $17.20 per day
15 years: $11.40 per day

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
HaizhanZheng | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Average listing price: $362,025
20 percent down payment: $72,405

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $39.70 per day
10 years: $19.80 per day
15 years: $13.20 per day

Suburban homes in New Jersey
Alan Schein Photography | Getty Images
Suburban homes in New Jersey

New Mexico

Average listing price: $246,353
20 percent down payment: $49,271

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $27.00 per day
10 years: $13.50 per day
15 years: $9.00 per day

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

New York

Average listing price: $579,581
20 percent down payment: $115,916

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $63.50 per day
10 years: $31.80 per day
15 years: $21.20 per day

New York, New York
Jean-Pierre Lescourret | Lonely Planet | Getty Images
New York, New York

North Carolina

Average listing price: $271,884
20 percent down payment: $54,377

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $29.80 per day
10 years: $14.90 per day
15 years: $9.90 per day

Charlotte, North Carolina
Skyhobo | Getty Images
Charlotte, North Carolina

North Dakota

Average listing price: $226,168
20 percent down payment: $45,234

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $24.80 per day
10 years: $12.40 per day
15 years: $8.30 per day

Fargo, North Dakota
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Fargo, North Dakota

Ohio

Average listing price: $185,974
20 percent down payment: $37,195

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $20.40 per day
10 years: $10.20 per day
15 years: $6.80 per day

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Oklahoma

Average listing price: $200,699
20 percent down payment: $40,140

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $22.00 per day
10 years: $11.00 per day
15 years: $7.30 per day

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Oregon

Average listing price: $409,270
20 percent down payment: $81,854

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $44.90 per day
10 years: $22.40 per day
15 years: $15.00 per day

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

Pennsylvania

Average listing price: $224,017
20 percent down payment: $44,803

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $24.50 per day
10 years: $12.30 per day
15 years: $8.20 per day

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Average listing price: $401,310
20 percent down payment: $80,262

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $44.00 per day
10 years: $22.00 per day
15 years: $14.70 per day

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

South Carolina

Average listing price: $289,565
20 percent down payment: $57,913

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $31.70 per day
10 years: $15.90 per day
15 years: $10.60 per day

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota

Average listing price: $235,080
20 percent down payment: $47,016

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $25.80 per day
10 years: $12.90 per day
15 years: $8.60 per day

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

Tennessee

Average listing price: $257,383
20 percent down payment: $51,477

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $28.20 per day
10 years: $14.10 per day
15 years: $9.40 per day

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Texas

Average listing price: $323,378
20 percent down payment: $64,676

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $35.40 per day
10 years: $17.70 per day
15 years: $11.80 per day

Dallas, Texas
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

Utah

Average listing price: $456,208
20 percent down payment: $91,242

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $50.00 per day
10 years: $25.00 per day
15 years: $16.70 per day

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

Vermont

Average listing price: $300,459
20 percent down payment: $60,092

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $32.90 per day
10 years: $16.50 per day
15 years: $11.00 per day

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

Virginia

Average listing price: $347,641
20 percent down payment: $69,528

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $38.10 per day
10 years: $19.00 per day
15 years: $12.70 per day

Northern Virginia
Cameron Davidson | Getty Images
Northern Virginia

Washington

Average listing price: $373,518
20 percent down payment: $74,704

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $40.90 per day
10 years: $20.50 per day
15 years: $13.60 per day

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

West Virginia

Average listing price: $172,836
20 percent down payment: $34,567

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $18.90 per day
10 years: $9.50 per day
15 years: $6.30 per day

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

Wisconsin

Average listing price: $220,743
20 percent down payment: $44,149

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $24.20 per day
10 years: $12.10 per day
15 years: $8.10 per day

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

Wyoming

Average listing price: $277,355
20 percent down payment: $55,471

How much you'd need to save for a down payment:

5 years: $30.40 per day
10 years: $15.20 per day
15 years: $10.10 per day

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: The simple, free thing you should always do when buying a home

Master flipper reveals 3 common mistakes (and fixes) to a woman $3.5M in the hole
Master flipper reveals 3 common mistakes to a woman $3.5M in the hole   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...