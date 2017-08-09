How to know when an employee isn’t telling the truth, according to a woman who catches liars for a living

Pamela Meyer, an author and certified fraud examiner, says we are lied to anywhere from 10 to 200 times each day, according to her 2011 TED Talk, "How to spot a liar."
The workplace, in particular, creates the perfect setting for dishonesty to fester because of the heavy competition and high stakes, she tells CNBC Make It. Knowing this, it's imperative that employers hire workers who are trustworthy and honest, says Meyer.
She reveals that there are certain strategies that business leaders can use in an interview or negotiation, which she calls "liespotting." Here are six ways to help you spot a liar at work: