How to know when an employee isn’t telling the truth, according to a woman who catches liars for a living

"Look for if they use qualifying or bolstering statements," says Meyer. Qualifying statements start with "From what I remember" or "As far as I recall." They give an "opt-out" for the subject because it's based on their memory.

Bolstering statements normally sound like this: "Well, to tell you the truth" or "In all honesty" and are used to overemphasize the sincerity and truthfulness of a comment.

Liars may also repeat the question verbatim so they can have more time to conjure up a response, says Meyer.

Here's a prime example: If an interviewer asks, "How long were you working at that financial firm?" a deceptive interviewee may respond with the same question even though he or she clearly heard it.

Another sign that a person is lying, says Meyer, is through an unnatural speech pattern. For instance, she says most people have a certain cadence when they speak. When trying to think of a lie and also act normal and talk normally, there's a rise in your "cognitive load," or the amount of mental effort required to function.

When a liar is processing too much information at once, it can result in an unnatural way of talking. "Raising the cognitive load to see these cues is what liespotting is all about," says Meyer.