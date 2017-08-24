There's no dress code at Richard Branson's company—and it could boost productivity

Richard Branson has always done things differently. The billionaire entrepreneur dropped out of school as a teen to start his own business, prefers to work from his hammock or bathtub rather than a desk and drinks 20 cups of tea a day.

He's also eliminated any notion of a dress code at Virgin Group, which he established in 1970 by launching a record business that would become Virgin Records.

The formalities, Branson says, are overrated.

"If people got rid of unnecessary hierarchies and formalities, they would have a lot more fun and get a lot more done," he writes on his blog. "At Virgin Management, our receptionist is Rhubi, our CEO is Josh and I'm Richard. There are no tucked away offices, just shared working spaces. And everyone is encouraged to wear what they think will help them to work most productively — you won't find a tie in sight."