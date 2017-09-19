You should have the equivalent of your salary saved by 30—here’s how to get there

According to experts, a good rule of thumb is to have the equivalent of your annual salary in savings by age 30. That means, if you earn $50,000 a year, you could aim to have $50,000 in savings by the time you hit 30.

That amount includes any retirement account contributions, matching funds from your company, cash savings or money you have invested elsewhere, in index funds or robo-advisers.

"While this can sound super daunting today, if you're putting that money to work starting in your 20s, it's not as difficult as it sounds," says Kimmie Greene, money expert at Intuit and spokeswoman for Mint.com.

Here are six strategies to start in your 20s that will help you reach that goal by 30.