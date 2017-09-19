The biggest mistake financial expert Suze Orman sees people make is not taking an active role in handling their own money. Everyone is focused on success, "which is great," she told an audience at the eMerge Americas conference, "but you're not focusing on making more out of less."

"Not one of you in this room has an excuse of why you aren't dealing with your money," Orman continued. "Do you know your FICO score? Do you have credit card debt? Do you know how to get out of credit card debt? Do you know what type of retirement account to have? Do you know how to buy a home?"

Ultimately, "if you want to be powerful in life, you have to be powerful over your own money."