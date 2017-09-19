The United States is starving for more teachers. In a study from the Learning Policy Institute, an education-focused think tank, researchers found that the U.S. is facing one of the biggest teacher shortages in history.

"Our analysis estimates that U.S. classrooms were short approximately 60,000 teachers last year," Leib Sutcher, the study's co-author, told reporters. "Unless we can shift these trends, annual teacher shortages could increase to over 100,000 teachers by 2018 and remain close to that level thereafter."

Even though teachers are in incredibly high demand, their compensation remains relatively low. In order to figure out where teachers are best able to get by, data scientists analyzed Indeed salary data to identify the metro areas among the 25 largest with the highest average salaries, then adjusted for cost of living using the most recent information from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Read on to see the 15 cities where teacher salaries go the furthest: