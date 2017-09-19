10 under-the-radar jobs that pay over $100,000

Start-up CEO, actress, magazine editor ... some high-profile jobs seem glamorous and exciting. Others are less talked about and more often overlooked. But that doesn't mean they don't offer challenging work, lucrative salaries and ample room for growth.

GOBankingRates recently compiled a list of under-the-radar jobs that pay well, with salaries that go well over $100,000 once you've worked your way up. Check them out below, with salary data and job descriptions included from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.