10 under-the-radar jobs that pay over $100,000

Start-up CEO, actress, magazine editor ... some high-profile jobs seem glamorous and exciting. Others are less talked about and more often overlooked. But that doesn't mean they don't offer challenging work, lucrative salaries and ample room for growth.

GOBankingRates recently compiled a list of under-the-radar jobs that pay well, with salaries that go well over $100,000 once you've worked your way up. Check them out below, with salary data and job descriptions included from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Technical writer

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $111,260
Median annual wages: $69,850
What they do: Technical writers prepare instruction manuals, how-to guides, journal articles and other supporting documents to communicate complex and technical information more easily. They also develop, gather and disseminate technical information through an organization's communications channels.

Accountant

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $120,920
Median annual wages: $68,150
What they do: Accountants and auditors prepare and examine financial records. They ensure that records are accurate and that taxes are paid properly on time. Accountants and auditors assess financial operations and work to help ensure that organizations run efficiently.

Geophysicist
Insurance sales agent

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $128,070
Median annual wages: $49,990
What they do: Insurance sales agents contact potential customers and sell one or more types of insurance. They explain various policies and help clients choose plans that suit them.

Database administrator

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $129,930
Median annual wages: $84,950
What they do: Database administrators use specialized software to store and organize data, such as financial information and customer shipping records. They make sure that data are available to users and secure.

Construction manager

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $158,330
Median annual wages: $89,300
What they do: Construction managers plan, coordinate, budget and supervise construction projects from start to finish.

Sales engineer

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $166,500
Median annual wages: $100,000
What they do: Sales engineers sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses. They must have extensive knowledge of the products' parts and functions and must understand the scientific processes that make these products work.

Information technology (IT)

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $169,680
Median annual wages: $111,840
What they do: Computer systems analysts study an organization's current computer systems and procedures and design information systems solutions to help the organization operate more efficiently and effectively.

Air traffic controller

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $172,680
Median annual wages: $122,410
What they do: Air traffic controllers coordinate the movement of planes and other vehicles to make sure they remain safe distances apart.

Human resources manager

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $193,550
Median annual wages: $106,910
What they do: Human resources managers plan, direct and coordinate the administrative functions of an organization. They oversee the recruiting, interviewing and hiring of new staff; consult with top executives on strategic planning; and serve as a link between an organization's management and its employees.

Gastroenterologist

Annual wages for the top 10 percent: $500,000
Median annual wages: $302,723
What they do: Gastroenterologists focus on diagnosing and treating disorders of the digestive system, including issues with the esophagus, stomach, colon and intestines.

