8 colleges you can attend for free

Not only do these schools help students cut down on costs, but they also provide students with a high-quality education. For instance, Deep Springs College is one of the most selective schools in the country and only 10 percent of applicants are accepted. At Deep Springs, students work on a desert ranch and learn from a close-knit community of faculty. After two years, students often continue their studies at some of the most elite academic institutions in the world.

At Webb Institute, students receive a dual bachelor of science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering and guaranteed paid internships during all four years. Graduates have a 100 percent job placement rate and enjoy some of the highest starting salaries in the nation.

Schools affiliated with the armed forces, like the United States Military Academy, also rank highly on lists of schools whose graduatesmake the most money. Recent West Point graduates make $75,100 on average and have no student loans.

At some of these schools students still have to consider the cost of books, fees and room and board. But by cutting out tuition, they can save some serious cash and earn a valuable education at the same time.

