How people who grew up rich waste money compared to everyone else

People who, as children, enjoyed a family income way higher than that of the average American still make some of the same money mistakes as people who didn't grow up rich.

That's according to professional-resources website Hloom, which surveyed 2,000 Americans to gauge their financial waste.

The top things those who grew up rich admit to spending too much money on now: cable or digital TV and food.

People who grew up lower or lower-to-middle class, by contrast, are most likely to waste money on credit card interest, streaming services, hobbies and entertainment.

And, for those whose household income is now over $100,000 a year, the biggest wastes are dining out, groceries and tech gadgets.

Overall, Americans say they waste the most money on food, either by dining out (69 percent of survey respondents) and by letting it go bad (32 percent). 25 percent say they waste on groceries. And almost 26 percent say they waste money on alcohol or drinking.

Streaming services and TV fall in the top 10 money wasters, as well, with nearly 19 and 18 percent of respondents, respectively, saying they waste too much money binge-watching.

For those who grew up middle-to-upper class, the biggest money wasters include dining out, alcohol or drinking and groceries.

According to the survey, even Americans who can acknowledge their vices aren't that willing to change.

"They'd cut down on restaurant meals and alcohol, but they won't budge on grocery bills and wasted food costs," the survey notes. "They're willing to trim certain utilitarian expenses (credit card interest and electricity costs), and they'll also give up certain extras, including clothing, cigarette and lottery/gambling costs.

"However, certain types of life-enriching costs are off the table when it comes to reduction: People want to keep their hobbies and activities, entertainment, streaming services, cable or digital TV, cell phone and tech gadgets."

If you are looking to cut back, food is a good place to start. Dining one less time per week could save you up to $600 a year, the survey notes. And ordering one less beer a week could save you about $300 per year.

