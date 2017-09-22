How people who grew up rich waste money compared to everyone else

People who, as children, enjoyed a family income way higher than that of the average American still make some of the same money mistakes as people who didn't grow up rich.

That's according to professional-resources website Hloom, which surveyed 2,000 Americans to gauge their financial waste.

The top things those who grew up rich admit to spending too much money on now: cable or digital TV and food.

People who grew up lower or lower-to-middle class, by contrast, are most likely to waste money on credit card interest, streaming services, hobbies and entertainment.

And, for those whose household income is now over $100,000 a year, the biggest wastes are dining out, groceries and tech gadgets.