The 10 cities where tech salaries go the furthest

Many workers face a difficult paradox: Tech jobs pay well but areas like Silicon Valley can be prohibitively expensive. In 2016, SmartAsset.com found that you'd need to make at least $216,129 a year to afford the rent on an average two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco.

Earlier this year, engineers at Facebook making between $100,000 and $700,000 a year asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg if the company would help subsidize their rent. They felt that they were unable to make ends meet in Silicon Valley on their six-figure salaries alone.

Job site Indeed measured the average tech salary in the 25 biggest metro areas and adjusted their calculations based on cost of living to find the cities where a tech salary goes the furthest.

Check out where these sky-high salaries pay off the most: