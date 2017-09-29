VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 cities where tech salaries go the furthest

Charlotte, North Carolina
Many workers face a difficult paradox: Tech jobs pay well but areas like Silicon Valley can be prohibitively expensive. In 2016, SmartAsset.com found that you'd need to make at least $216,129 a year to afford the rent on an average two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco.

Earlier this year, engineers at Facebook making between $100,000 and $700,000 a year asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg if the company would help subsidize their rent. They felt that they were unable to make ends meet in Silicon Valley on their six-figure salaries alone.

Job site Indeed measured the average tech salary in the 25 biggest metro areas and adjusted their calculations based on cost of living to find the cities where a tech salary goes the furthest.

Check out where these sky-high salaries pay off the most:

Scottsdale, Arizona
10. Pheonix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $99,910

Average salary unadjusted: $97,113

9. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $100,713

Average salary unadjusted: $97,289

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $100,748

Average salary unadjusted: $96,516

7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $101,649

Average salary unadjusted: $101,649

6. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $102,286

Average salary unadjusted: $126,937

These are the most desirable companies to work at in 2017
5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $102,730

Average salary unadjusted: $112,387

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $102,734

Average salary unadjusted: $125,233

3. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $103,914

Average salary unadjusted: $103,394

2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $104,454

Average salary unadjusted: $103,380

1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina/South Carolina

Average salary adjusted for cost of living: $108,178

Average salary unadjusted: $101,147

San Francisco skyline
The Charlotte metro area topped the list as the place where tech salaries go the furthest. The average tech salary in Charlotte is $101,147, but when adjusted for cost of living, Charlotte tech workers earn closer to $108,178 a year.

Tech workers in San Franciso and Silicon Valley find that their salaries do not go quite as far. Even though the average annual salary for a tech worker in the San Francisco metro area is $125,233, a soaring cost of living means that San Franciscan techies have closer to $102,734 to spend.

The area with the highest unadjusted annual salary is San Jose, where tech workers earn $126,937 on average. This pricey part of Silicon Valley has such a high cost of living that it only ranked sixth on the list.

One tech worker told The Guardian that even though her family brings in over $1 million a year, the cost of living in Silicon Valley makes it impossible to buy a home: "We make over one million between us, but we can't afford a house," she said. "The American dream is not working out here."

