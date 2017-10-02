Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, quickly expressed her thoughts about Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas in a short, thoughtful message published on her personal Facebook page.
"I just woke up to the terrible news out of Las Vegas. Death is an inevitable part of life and happens for so many reasons that we can't avoid," writes Sandberg, whose husband unexpectedly passed away in 2015. "But for people to be killed so senselessly, for lives to be lost so unnecessarily, is devastating for all of these families and for all of us."