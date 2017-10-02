At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 have been injured in the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival across the road from the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday night.

"My heart goes out to the people of Las Vegas, to the friends and families of those we lost today and to everyone around the world who has lost someone to hate and violence," Sandberg writes.

Another prominent leader in tech responded to the violence, too. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban tweeted his sympathies.

"Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering," he says.