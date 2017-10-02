VISIT CNBC.COM

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg on Las Vegas massacre: 'For people to be killed so senselessly is devastating'

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the festival grounds of the Route 91 Harvest on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
David Becker | Getty Images
Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, quickly expressed her thoughts about Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas in a short, thoughtful message published on her personal Facebook page.

"I just woke up to the terrible news out of Las Vegas. Death is an inevitable part of life and happens for so many reasons that we can't avoid," writes Sandberg, whose husband unexpectedly passed away in 2015. "But for people to be killed so senselessly, for lives to be lost so unnecessarily, is devastating for all of these families and for all of us."

At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 have been injured in the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival across the road from the Mandalay Bay hotel on Sunday night.

"My heart goes out to the people of Las Vegas, to the friends and families of those we lost today and to everyone around the world who has lost someone to hate and violence," Sandberg writes.

Another prominent leader in tech responded to the violence, too. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban tweeted his sympathies.

"Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering," he says.

