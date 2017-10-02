    Las Vegas massacre: Scenes from the deadliest mass shooting in US history

    Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the Las Vegas Village on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Mindy Small | FilmMagic | Getty Images

    Country star Jason Aldean was singing on stage at the sold-out Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip when a burst of semi-automatic gunfire erupted.

    Not realizing what was happening, he tipped his hat and continued singing. Moments later, he ran off the stage, still holding his guitar, according to videos posted on social media.

    "It was a horror show," Concertgoer Ivetta Salda the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "People were standing around, then they hit the floor." She said she hid in a sewer.

    The gunfire rang out from an upper-level floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, which is across the street from the festival, a sold-out three-day gathering.

    Police said at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 were transported to hospitals. The death count made it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Until Sunday, the deadliest was the June 2016 rampage at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people died.

    Some of the wounded in Nevada were carried away in wheelbarrows and luggage carts, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

    The gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, was found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay in an apparent suicide, authorities said. Paddock had no known connection to terrorism, according to investigators.

    "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight," Aldean wrote on Instagram. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

    • People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

      People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • People flee the music festival grounds.

      People flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported.
      Getty Images

    • Three concertgoers seek cover as gunshots rain down on the festival. 

      People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • Police stand guard along the streets outside festival grounds.

      Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • Concertgoers seek shelter to escape gunfire from above.

      People run for cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard.
      Getty Images

    • Officers point their weapons at a car driving down closed Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard.

      Police officers point their weapons at a car driving down closed Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard after a reported mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • Police stop a man who drove down closed Tropicana Avenue. The man was released. 

      Police officers stop a man who drove down Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave, which had been closed after a mass shooting at a country music festival that left at least 2 people dead nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The man was released.
      Getty Images

    • Concertgoers carry a wounded person as they flee. 

      People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • People tend to the wounded outside the festival grounds.

      People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds after an apparent shooting on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • A police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. 

      A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Getty Images

    • Federal agents stand near an FBI armored vehicle. 

      FBI agents confer in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.
      Steve Marcus | Las Vegas Sun | Reuters

    • A woman sits on a curb outside the festival.

      A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.
      John Locher | AP

    • Cowboy boots left behind in the panic to escape.

      A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017.
      Steve Marcus | Las Vegas Sun | Reuters

    •  

