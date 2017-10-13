Here’s how much it costs to go to college in 25 countries around the world

Attending college in the United States comes at a price.

In-state students enrolled at public four-year universities pay an average of $20,090 per year, including tuition, fees and room and board, according to College Board. That increases to $34,220 for out-of-state students.

Tuition and fees alone come at a hefty cost: Nearly $10,000 for in-state students at public universities.

To make college possible, over 44 million Americans turn to student loans, bringing the cumulative debt in the country to $1.4 trillion and growing. And it doesn't help that interest rates are continuing to climb as well.

All this makes going to school abroad seem that much more enticing.