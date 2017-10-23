7 steps you can take to be happier with your career

The 29-year-old has done a range of design work for brands including General Mills, Adobe, Urban Outfitters and Strand Bookstore, to name a few, but it was only in the past few years that he channeled his creative passions into a full-time career.

Not sure if you're ready to make the change? Here are the signs Kurtz says he felt when it was time for a fresh start and you may also feel:

You feel yourself burning out

You can feel the itch to work on something else entirely, to try new things,

You're rethinking what your career is and can be

Kurtz addresses these feelings in his new book, "Things Are What You Make of Them," a collection of hand-lettered, "no-nonsense advice" for anyone seeking change and creativity in the work and life.

Whether you have "a nagging feeling you can't ignore anymore" or got through a major life event that forces you to rethink life, Kurtz says there will come a point when "you need to shake things up—even if it's uncomfortable—to get what you want or need."

Based off of Kurtz's advice, here are seven steps you can take if you feel you may need a fresh start in your career.