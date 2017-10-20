Billionaire Richard Branson: The one question to ask yourself on your deathbed

Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson is a known risk-taker whose mantra is, "Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear."

Branson, 67, has already won numerous Guinness World Records and continues chasing big plans to travel to space and build one of the world's fastest transportation systems, but these are only a part of what Branson considers a benchmark of his success.

During an interview with Esquire editor-in-chief Jay Fielden for a Master Class at Hearst Tower on Tuesday, Branson said: "When you're on your deathbed and you look back at your life, you have to ask yourself, 'Have I led a good life?'"