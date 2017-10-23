VISIT CNBC.COM

Kendall Jenner just bought an $8.55 million house in Beverly Hills—take a look inside

Model Kendall Jenner attends 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City.
Michael Stewart | Getty Images
While her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are building business empires around digital media and cosmetics, 21-year-old Kendall Jenner is raking in a fortune of her own. In 2016, she landed on Forbes' highest paid models list and its top-earning reality stars list, bringing in $17 million for the year, according to the publication.

Now, she's spending some of that hard-earned cash on a new home. Jenner paid $8.55 million for a Spanish-style Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion, according to Trulia. The house at one point belonged to Charlie Sheen. The pictures below are the same used when Sheen listed and sold the house in 2016 for $5.4 million.

Take a look inside.

Trulia

The house, built in 1991, is located in the Mulholland Estates neighborhood.

Trulia

It has five bedrooms, and six bathrooms. In total, the house is 6,625 square feet.

Trulia

The property also includes a pool, a movie theater and a tennis court.

Trulia

If the family comes over for dinner, Jenner has a place to cook in the house's "fully equipped kitchen with a large center island," according to Trulia.

Trulia

Jenner's last real estate move was selling a Hollywood Hills West mansion for $6.85 million in September, according to the Los Angeles Times. The sale price was $350,000 higher than what she paid to buy it from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2016.

Kylie Jenner also made a property sale in September, selling her home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood for $5.275 million, according to the LA Times.

Kylie Jenner turned a $29 lipstick into a $420 million beauty empire   
