Kendall Jenner just bought an $8.55 million house in Beverly Hills—take a look inside

While her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are building business empires around digital media and cosmetics, 21-year-old Kendall Jenner is raking in a fortune of her own. In 2016, she landed on Forbes' highest paid models list and its top-earning reality stars list, bringing in $17 million for the year, according to the publication.

Now, she's spending some of that hard-earned cash on a new home. Jenner paid $8.55 million for a Spanish-style Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion, according to Trulia. The house at one point belonged to Charlie Sheen. The pictures below are the same used when Sheen listed and sold the house in 2016 for $5.4 million.

Take a look inside.