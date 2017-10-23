Suzy Welch: The surprising strategy guaranteed to help you get ahead

Odds are you know what separates a good employee from an average one — things like hard work, a professional attitude and the ability to work well with others.

But if you want to stand out, you need a trait that's more difficult to cultivate, according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

"You need to be trusted," she says, "by your managers and by your coworkers."

The easiest way to earn trust is simply by being true to your word.

"Say what you mean," Welch says, "and do what you say."

But there's another meaningful way to build trust that you may be missing.