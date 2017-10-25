This 31-year-old quit his job to make 'zombie' fish—and the idea just got a $125,000 investment

Jesse Cusack had a solid job as an engineer designing products for the Gillette brand at Proctor & Gamble, but he couldn't shake feeling restless. He wanted out of the 9-to-5 grind to build a business for himself.

"I always somewhere thought that I'd really rather somehow do my own thing," he tells CNBC Make It. "But I wasn't totally sure how to do that."

Eventually, that feeling led him into an unfamiliar industry: dead fish.

In 2017, Cusack, 31, quit his job to pursue Zombait, a product he created with co-founders Rink Varian and Matthew Borowski.

"Zombait is a battery-operated, waterproof, completely durable, reusable product that you can put in a dead fish to make it swim again," Cusack says on CNBC's "Adventure Capitalists," while pitching the $69 product to judge-investors Shawn Johnson East, Jeremy Bloom and Dhani Jones.

The idea is for dead fish to look alive.