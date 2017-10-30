5 small changes that can save you almost $5,000 a year

Incomes are slowly increasing in the U.S. They rose 3.2 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
But earning more doesn't come with instructions for how to make the most of your paycheck, and 71 percent of Americans have regrets about how they've managed their money, NerdWallet's new "Americans and Money" survey finds.
Common regrets include not thinking about money earlier (48 percent), spending too much on inessentials (39 percent), going into debt because of unnecessary purchases (33 percent) and not sticking to a budget (32 percent).