5 small changes that can save you almost $5,000 a year

According to NerdWallet's calculations, renegotiating your bills can save you up to $50 per month, and $600 over the course of a year. Refinancing your mortgage could save even more: $249 per month and $2,988 for the year.

Of course, the amount saved from any of these tactics depends on myriad factors, such as how much you put on a credit card or if you've negotiated your bills before. To figure out what will work best for you, take a big picture look at your finances. What are you already doing that's working and where can you afford to cut back?

"One of the first steps is often getting your finances organized so you can see what changes to make," Palmer says.

It's not too late to turn things around. Creating a budget, paying down debt and contributing to a retirement fund are straightforward steps that you can take from any point in your financial journey.

