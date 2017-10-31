You probably know this interview question all too well: "Where do you see yourself in five years?"

It's a difficult one to answer, and not just because you have to gaze into your future.

"It's an infuriating question because honestly, who knows how the future will unfold?" bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It. At the same time, "you know they expect you to answer by saying something like, 'Right here, at this fabulous company!'"

Most candidates will end up giving a response about how they hope to still be with the company at that point. But the hiring manager has likely heard that dozens of times before, and won't be impressed.