5 early retirees share their No. 1 money-saving tip

A handful of ordinary people have managed to take the typical retirement age of 63 and cut it nearly in half.

While every early retiree's journey is unique, there is usually at least one common feature of their stories: Each person has the discipline to save a large chunk of their paycheck — often, more than half of it.

Of course, saving is just part of the journey to financial independence. The key to building wealth is to invest that cash and make your money work for you. Still, learning how to squirrel funds away is a crucial start.

Here are five of the best money-saving tips we've learned from early retirees who have put away at least 50 percent of their income.