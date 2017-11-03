Tim Cook says spending $999 on the new iPhone X is like buying high-quality coffee

Apple has a market capitalization of over $900 billion. The company also has $268.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, according to its most recent quarterly financial report released Thursday.

And as Apple sits on its growing pile of cash and continues to titillate Wall Street investors, CEO Tim Cook defends the staggering four-figure price tag on the newest smartphone.

The iPhone X, hitting stores today, starts at $999. (CNBC's tech reviewer suggests the $1,149 model with more storage if you play a lot of games and movies.)

Some believe that charging and spending a grand for a smartphone will usher ushering in a whole new era of consumer behavior.

"I think a couple years ago, nobody would've imagined selling a phone at this price and obviously, you're pretty confident that you can do it," said Steven Milunovich, managing director at UBS Securities, to Cook on the earnings call.