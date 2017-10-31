CNBC reviews the $1,150 new iPhone X — the best smartphone you can buy

Face ID — which replaces the Touch ID fingerprint reader — allows you to unlock the iPhone X just by looking at it. Setup takes only a few seconds: Look at the camera and rotate your head in a circle. Do this twice and your face is registered. You can see a demo here.

Face ID works so fast that if you're looking at the phone and swipe to unlock it, you might not even notice it's even active. Try to unlock the phone without looking at it, however, and you'll see that it remains locked. And yes, it worked when I had glasses on. Apple says it'll learn, too, if you start to grow a beard over time.

Face ID can be used for unlocking apps that used Touch ID, too, so you can access your bank account, passwords and more. Apple only shows notifications when your face is recognized. If it doesn't detect your face, notifications like texts, emails and more won't show.

Face ID is also used for purchases in iTunes and the App Store. When I was ready to buy a movie, I just tapped the right button on the phone twice, looked at it, and it verified my face and made the purchase. Easy.