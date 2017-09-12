Apple shows iPhone X, its biggest iPhone redesign in a decade, which starts at $999

Apple announced the iPhone X at its event on Tuesday. It's pronounced "iPhone 10."
The iPhone X is Apple's most high-end iPhone to date. It offers a complete redesign from the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and was introduced in addition to the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
It features a new 5.8-inch OLED display that's more colorful than the LCD screens Apple used in earlier iPhones. Apple is branding it the "Super Retina Display." The screen runs almost top to bottom and side to side, too, something Apple has never done before.
Apple said OLED displays come with trade-offs compared with its Retina Displays, but that its Super Retina Display supports high dynamic range, offers the best color accuracy on the market and 3-D Touch support.