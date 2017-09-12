Apple shows iPhone X, its biggest iPhone redesign in a decade, which starts at $999

There's no longer a home button. You swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return home. That gesture also allows a user to multitask — swipe up and pause, and you can multitask and switch between apps. Users can switch between apps by swiping along the bottom of the screen, too. Users can call up Siri by saying "Hey Siri" or by pressing the side button.

Since there's no home button, Touch ID no longer exists on the front of the phone. Apple will allow users to unlock the iPhone X with a new feature called Face ID. Apple uses an infrared camera, a front camera and other sensors to first record and then detect a user's unique face.

When you look at your iPhone, it will detect your face and will automatically unlock, even in the dark. Apple says it uses neural networks to create a mathematical model of your face and then compares that in real time, invisibly, to make sure it's actually you. The A11 Bionic chip has a built-in neural engine to process your face, the company said.

Apple said you can't spoof Face ID with photographs or even professionally made masks, which it said it had folks in Hollywood design to help enhance security. The phone won't unlock if your eyes are closed or if you're looking away.