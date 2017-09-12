The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were just announced

Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Tuesday.

Apple said the design is all new with glass on the front and back.

The iPhone 8 will have 64GB and 256GB and a starting price of $699. The iPhone 8 Plus will have 64GB and 256GB and will start at $799.

They will be available in silver, space gray and a new gold finish. The devices look similar to earlier iPhones but feature a new aerospace-grade aluminum and a seven-layer glass process. Apple said it's the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone. They continue to be dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch display, while the 8 Plus is 5.5 inches. These are the first iPhones to support TrueTone technology, which made its debut on the iPad Pro. They also have stereo speakers that are 25 percent louder than last year's model.

Inside, there's a new A11 Bionic processor. Apple says it's the most powerful chip ever in a smartphone: It's 25 percent to 70 percent faster than the chip used in last year's iPhones, depending on the task.

There's a new camera with faster autofocus, a new hardware to help reduce noise in images and new 12-megapixel sensors. It allows 83 percent more light for better shots in low-light situations and more accurate colors.

The camera on the iPhone 8 Plus has a new advanced portrait mode feature that uses machine learning to create more accurate lighting on faces. The lighting effects can be picked from a new menu.

Apple specifically highlighted the use of new cameras for augmented reality. Apple said AR will benefit greatly from the new processor and the cameras will enable more immersive experiences. While watching a baseball game, for example, you can hold up your iPhone and see real-time stats and information on players as you watch.

The phones support Bluetooth 5.0, LTE-Advanced networks and, thanks to a glass back, wireless charging. These are the first iPhones to support wireless charging. They'll use the Qi standard, which is also used by other smartphones, including Android devices.

Preorders begin Friday, and availability is Sept. 22.