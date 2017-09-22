I'm perfectly happy with the iPhone 8 I bought -- there's no need to wait for the X   

I pre-ordered the iPhone 8 Plus before I had a chance to play with it, and I'm still happy with my decision.

I wasn't sure if I would be, considering Apple's going to launch the iPhone X in November with more advanced features like facial recognition and a fancy display.

After a few days with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, I'm pretty confident most folks are really going to like these devices, even if there is a better model on the horizon.

Basically, the iPhone X is going to be the device that gadget-heads who need the latest and greatest, and are willing to wait for it, will buy. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are for everyone else, and while the design might feel like it's getting old, they're fantastic devices.