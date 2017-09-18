Why I ordered an iPhone 8 Plus instead of the iPhone X

There are features in the iPhone X I'll probably miss. The display stretches across the entire screen and is supposed to be brighter and clearer than current iPhone screens. This is probably the one reason I'll regret my decision, since I love big screens and don't like a big phone hogging space in my pocket. (The iPhone 8 Plus is less than an inch taller, though, so I think I can deal with it.)

Also, the advanced front-facing camera that enables "portrait-style" selfie shots sounds fun, though I doubt I'd actually use it that often. In addition, I'm kind of tired of the current iPhone design, which hasn't drastically changed since the iPhone 6 made its debut in 2014.

But there are enough features in the iPhone 8 Plus that I'll be happy enough. Also, I might be able to avoid any hiccups related to the first-generation of an entirely new phone. At least with the iPhone 8 Plus, I know I won't run into potential issues related to a new form factor or special new screen.

Maybe when the wait for the iPhone X dies down — whenever that might be — I'll consider a mid-year upgrade. Until then, I'm happy to know I have an iPhone 8 Plus coming on Friday.