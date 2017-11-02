Apple market cap tops $900 billion after hours as $1 trillion looms

Apple's mound of cash and cash equivalents continued to scrape the cloudline this quarter, coming in at $268.9 billion in the company's quarterly earnings report.

Shares popped more than 3 percent after hours, as the market capitalization of the company crested $900 billion, within sight of a trillion dollars.

Apple's cash holdings could become more potent than ever very soon.

A new tax reform plan from House Republicans aims to permanently lower the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, and calls for one-time tax rate of 12 percent on cash returns and 5 percent on non-cash for corporate money repatriated from overseas.

CFRA analyst Scott Kessler estimates that Apple is one of the companies in the technology sector that could benefit most from one specific tax reform: A lower tax rate on repatriated foreign profits.

"You want people to use this money in the United States to invest more," Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer in May.