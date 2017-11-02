    ×

    Thousands are lining up for the iPhone X around the world

    • Thousands have lined up around the world to be among the first to get their hands on the much anticipated iPhone X
    • The smartphone is loaded with plenty of high-end hardware and new features
    • Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC from an orders perspective, the iPhone X was off to a very strong start

    Thousands of Apple users around the world lined up to get their hands on the new iPhone X that became available in major markets on Friday.

    The iPhone X, Apple's 10th anniversary offering, is loaded with plenty of high-end hardware and new features, including Face ID that unlocks the phone when users look at it. It is also pricey, starting at $999 for the entry-level model.

    According to Apple, the handset will be available Friday in more than 50 markets, including China, the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Australia, India and Japan.

    Tim Cook told CNBC on Thursday that the iPhone X, from an order perspective, is "off to a very strong start."

    That followed a muted launch for the iPhone 8 in September.

    Australia

    In Australia, people started queuing early outside the Apple Store in Sydney Central. As more people showed up, the line grew and went around the corner and stretched down several blocks as users waited for the store to open, following the release of the iPhone-maker's fourth-quarter numbers.

    Reuters reported that around 400 people had lined up outside the flagship store in Sydney and some were looking to flip their brand new smartphones for as much as 3,000 Australian dollars ($2,313.92) each.

    The practice of buying new iPhones early, before they are sold out, and then re-selling them at a higher price is fairly common, particularly in the Greater China region. Last year, scalpers in Hong Kong were re-selling some iPhone 7 Plus handsets for as much as $1,933 versus Apple's suggested retail price of $769.

    Singapore

    In Singapore, a huge crowd gathered by Thursday evening in front of the Apple Store on Orchard Road. According to one report, users apparently stood in line as early as Wednesday.

    People line up in front of the Apple Store in Singapore on Thursday, Nov. 2, ahead of the iPhone X launch.
    Anna Kleinsasser
    People line up in front of the Apple Store in Singapore on Thursday, Nov. 2, ahead of the iPhone X launch.

    Some even traveled to Singapore from nearby countries like Thailand to buy the newest iPhone. Apple has not indicated when the iPhone X will be available in Thailand.

    Japan

    The line in front of the Apple Store in Tokyo was also sizable. According to reports, more than 500 people already queued before Friday's release.

    United States

    In the United States, some reportedly fought outside the San Francisco Apple Store to figure out who was first in line. Others used the hype around the iPhone X to make some fast cash by offering to stand in line for enthusiasts.

    The line outside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York City stretched almost an entire block.

    United Kingdom

    According to one report, by early Thursday afternoon, a little over a half a dozen men were in the queue outside the flagship Apple Store in London. The outlet reported that the first person in the line had been there since Tuesday, after initially turning up on both Sunday and Monday.

    —CNBC's Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer contributed to this report.

