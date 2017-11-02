Thousands are lining up for the iPhone X around the world

Thousands of Apple users around the world lined up to get their hands on the new iPhone X that became available in major markets on Friday.

The iPhone X, Apple's 10th anniversary offering, is loaded with plenty of high-end hardware and new features, including Face ID that unlocks the phone when users look at it. It is also pricey, starting at $999 for the entry-level model.

According to Apple, the handset will be available Friday in more than 50 markets, including China, the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Australia, India and Japan.

Tim Cook told CNBC on Thursday that the iPhone X, from an order perspective, is "off to a very strong start."

That followed a muted launch for the iPhone 8 in September.