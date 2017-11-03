What to say when an interviewer says, 'Describe a time you went above and beyond'

Demonstrating the full value you can bring to a company can be key to setting you apart from your competition.
That's why job search platform Glassdoor says one of the most popular questions employers like to ask in an interview is "Give a time when you went above and beyond the requirements for a project."
"Every company wants to know that, on occasion, you will go above the norm to get your job done," Roy Cohen, career coach and author of The Wall Street Professional's Survival Guide tells Glassdoor as part of the site's 50 Most Common Interview Questions series.