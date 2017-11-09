How Salma Hayek's love for juicing led her to work with a successful health food exec

Helms says after two years of thinking about how to fit a beauty line into Juice Generation, he and Hayek launched a beauty subscription service this past June called "Blend it Yourself." Every week, "subscribers get six or 12 organic frozen smoothies, put each serving in a blender and either drink the blend or apply it as a cooling soothing face mask."

If there is one thing Hayek says she hopes people take away from her partnership with Helms, it's this: "Never rush or force anything," she tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

"We worked together for about two years developing the concepts and recipes for both Cooler Cleanse and Blend It Yourself," she says. "So be patient. It takes time if you want to do things right."

Hayek holds the title of co-founder of the Cooler Cleanse and Blend it Yourself product lines.

Helms says that he was 28 years old when he decided to follow his passion for juicing and dedicated $100,000 from his private swim lessons savings to "put every dime" into opening his first store in Hell's Kitchen in 1999. He admits the start of the juicing business was "incredibly slow," with his flagship store getting about 40 customers a day.

But his big break came when a food critic for The New York Times reviewed his store. Shortly after, it became a favorite among Broadway performers.

"I think I was able to get through all those headaches of a new entrepreneur because I wanted [the business to grow] more than anything in the world," he says.

"I was in my little juice store every day in an apron, talking to customers, ringing up a cash register, making a juice, " Helms adds. "It was the greatest gift I could have because it informed everything for the next 20 years. It informed the menu that we created. It informed the values of the company."

Meanwhile, Hayek came across "a whole new world of juicing" when she moved to Los Angeles, California from Mexico in her 20s. In the forward of Helms' recipe book, she writes she had embraced freshly made juices from an early age. However, on the West Coast, it was mainly only accessible to "health nuts."

"Before Eric opened his first store, we were friends," Hayek tells CNBC Make It. "I would go to Eric's Juice Generation stores when I was in New York and he would send me samples when I was traveling. Since I have many years of experience with juicing, I felt I had some knowledge to share so I approached Eric about working together."

"It's always been a very natural progression for us," Hayek says. "Eric and I shared a similar passion for helping to reduce the way our modern lifestyle brings so much stress to our body."