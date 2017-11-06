3 pieces of career advice Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso wants you to know

At 33 years old, multimillionaire entrepreneur and Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso has endured a number of career transformations.

In her latest role as Girlboss Media founder and CEO, Amoruso tells CNBC Make It that she wants to inspire women to redefine what success means for themselves by sharing their stories and encouraging them to learn from each other's experiences.

"[Millennials are] growing up and I want Girlboss to be better than anyone else at speaking about things like hardship, success and spirituality in a way that has a lot of heart, for a generation who doesn't really have that. It's a new era," Amoruso says.

Over the past few years, Amoruso has been under scrutiny for several business ventures under her name, including Nasty Gal, the company which she founded and brought her to fame and the Netflix original show "Girlboss" which she helped produce.

Since publishing her best-selling memoir "#Girlboss" nearly three years ago, Amoruso says she has been able to reflect and wants to pass on the wisdom and hard-learned lessons she has picked up since.

Through her recently published book, "The Girlboss Workbook: An Interactive Journal for Winning at Life," Amoruso says she wants to help provide some structure on how women should approach getting jobs, starting businesses and building brands while still being funny and irreverent.

She also includes a "Girlboss Oath" for readers to stand by, part of which says:

I will live deliberately. I will work with intention, play with intention and love with intention. I will take nothing at face value, ask questions and write my own rules. I will wake up every day to fight the most important battle of my life: my life. I will be curious and trust that, in time, my questions will answer themselves. I will play my strengths, sniff out my shortcomings and stomp out my ego at every opportunity.

The 176-page workbook is made up of fill-in-the-blank pages including a roadmap for plotting your dream career, tips for writing cover letters and thank you emails, budgeting tools and money advice, self-care and relationship tips and a guide to political activism, among other activities.

Here are three pieces of career advice Amoruso wants everyone who uses the "Girlboss Workbook" to apply in their lives: