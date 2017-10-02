People can now find a new job as well as a life partner on dating app Bumble

Would you use the same app to find a new job as well as a potential life partner? Bumble, the mobile dating app that has more than 21 million users around the world, today launched a career networking function where people can upload details of their education and experience, as well as using the app to find a date.

The U.S. dating industry alone is said to be worth around $3 billion, and now Bumble is set to take a slice out of the recruiting industry, estimated by Deloitte to be worth $200 billion worldwide.

Bumble was launched in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe, one of the founders of Tinder, in an attempt to make mobile dating more female-friendly: on Bumble, it's only women who can write the first message to a potential date.