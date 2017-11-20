Elon Musk teases flying cars: ‘Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities’

And then, as if to put a cherry on top, Musk tweeted that the model that goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 1.9 seconds is the "base model" and "there will be a special option package that takes it to the next level."

The car will "maybe" be able to fly "short hops," he said.

"Not saying the next gen Roadster special upgrade package *will* definitely enable it to fly short hops, but maybe …

"Certainly possible. Just a question of safety. Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities."

Though admittedly a bit Jetson-esque, tech titan Musk is also CEO of SpaceX, affording Tesla the knowledge and access to rocket technology.

Still, Musk has also said the notion of a flying car has some practical challenges.

"I'm in favor of flying things. Obviously, I do rockets, so I like things that fly. This is not some inherent bias against flying things, but there is a challenge with flying cars in that they'll be quite noisy, the wind force generated will be very high. Let's just say that if something's flying over your head, a whole bunch of flying cars going all over the place, that is not an anxiety-reducing situation," Musk said in an April 2017 TED Talk.

"You don't think to yourself, 'Well, I feel better about today.' You're thinking, 'Did they service their hubcap, or is it going to come off and guillotine me?' Things like that," said Musk.