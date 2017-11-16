Tesla unveiled its next generation Roadster on Thursday.

The car will be able to travel from 0-60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, 0-100 miles per hour in 4 seconds. It will have a 200 kilowatt hour battery pack and will be able to drive 620 miles on a single charge, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told a crowd in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The car is the second version of the original Roadster, Tesla's first production car. The company made the Roadster from 2008 to 2012.

"It will do the quarter mile in 8.9 seconds," Musk said. "This will the first time that any production car has broken 9 seconds in the quarter mile."

Production is expected to begin in 2020.

The car will have a 200 kilowatt hour battery pack.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.