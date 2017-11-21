For the first time in history, women are better educated than their husbands—but men still earn more

For the first time in history, more women than men are better educated than their spouse, reports Brookings. According to research from Institute for Family Studies (IFS) a record 25.3 percent of husbands are now married to wives who have more education than they do.
This is due, in part, to the dramatic increase of women in higher education. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 56 percent of college students are women. That means there are 2.2 million fewer men than women enrolled in college.