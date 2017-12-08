Your personality can predict how likely you are to feel burnout, according to a self-help expert

When it comes to feeling burnout because of work, not even some of the most influential people like media mogul Arianna Huffington, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, singer Lady Gaga, or television producer Shonda Rhimes can escape it.
Self-help and happiness expert Gretchen Rubin tells CNBC Make It that your susceptibility to feeling burnout may actually have a lot to do with your personality type.
In "The Four Tendencies," her latest New York Times bestseller, Rubin establishes a new personality framework that splits everyone into one of the following for personality types, based on how you respond to expectations (you can also take this online quiz to assess your tendency):
- Upholders: You readily meet both outer expectations and inner expectations. You meet your work deadlines and you keep your New Year's resolutions without much fuss. You prioritize what others expect from you and your expectations for yourself because both are equally important to you.
- Questioners: You question all expectations because you don't like doing anything arbitrary, inefficient or irrational. You will meet outer expectations only if you think it makes sense and as a result, turn everything into an inner expectation.
- Obligers: You respond readily to outer expectations but struggle to meet your own inner expectations.You work well when held accountable by others, but you find it difficult to accomplish your expectations for yourself.
- Rebels: You resist all expectations, outer and inner alike. You do only what you want to do, in your own way and in your own time. If someone asks or tells you to do something, you're very likely to resist.
Those who are least likely to feel burnout are rebels, Rubin says, because they "just do what they want to do."