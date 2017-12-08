Your personality can predict how likely you are to feel burnout, according to a self-help expert

Next, questioners' incessant need to question everything makes them the next least susceptible to experiencing burnout. Rubin says they're very good at avoiding it because, at a certain point, they will let their boss or coworkers know if they are reaching a breaking point.

"Questioners certainly will resist anything that they think is inefficient or a waste of their time," Rubin says. "They often are very good at articulating why they think something is becoming too much of a burden or there is too much expected of them."

The people who tend to face the most problems with burnout are obligers.

"They feel very heavily the weight of outer expectations, but they don't have the weight of inner expectations to allow them to push back," Rubin explains, adding that many obligers also happen to be people pleasers.

One sign that an obliger is feeling burnout, Rubin notes, is "when they talk about their need to put themselves first."

"When they start articulating this feeling, that's because the weight of outer expectations has become too heavy," Rubin says.

For obligers who have a habit of always putting other people's needs first and want to take better care of themselves, Rubin recommends finding methods of outer accountability. One quick and easy way to do that is to imagine the effect this decision will have on your future self.

Rubin uses an example of a moment when she can personally reject someone else's outer expectations by thinking of her future self: "If I look at my future self and say, 'Well right now Gretchen feels a lot of pressure to say yes to her boss, but future Gretchen is going to be really disappointed that I didn't stand up for myself, so I have to say no now because I don't want to let down future Gretchen.'"

Another way for an obliger to avoid burnout is to think in terms of tradeoffs.

"If you say yes to one person, remember that means you'll have to say no to someone else," Rubin warns.

Here's an example of how an obliger should think instead:



"Well, my team would really like me to stay late and work. but I had this long conversation with my family about how we were all going to be home for dinner. If I say yes to the team, I have to say no to my family."

The key for obligers, Rubin says, is to "say yes to less."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: