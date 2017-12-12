The 8 best pieces of money advice we heard from self-made millionaires and billionaires in 2017

"Money is not everything, and it's not worth sacrificing your health, family, friends or other experiences for it," said Sabatier, who went from broke to seven figures in five years.
"I have lost a few friends and strained other relationships because I've spent too much time staying late in the office or hustling on the weekends. Even though I truly believe that having money is freedom, money is really just a tool to make experiences in life possible."
Rather than focusing solely on how to make more money, set lifestyle goals, said the self-made millionaire. Ask yourself questions like: What do you want to do with your money? How many hours a week do you want to work? How much do you want to travel?
After all, "making and saving more money is only useful if you have something in mind you want to use it for."
