8 things to do before 8 a.m. to help you become wealthy and successful

Apple CEO Tim Cook wakes up few minutes before 4:00 in the morning to start his busy day. Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo's CEO, arrives at her office by 7 a.m. while Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is up before 6 a.m.

You might think these practices are a little extreme, but what you might not realize is that your morning routine impact your entire day. Studies show that using early morning routines improve your ability to take action and change a situation to your advantage, amongst other benefits.

Not to mention it's tough to achieve exceptional success and wealth if you're stumbling out the door and barely able to make it to work on time.

The idea of sacrificing few hours of your precious sleep may entail a big adjustment for a lot of people, but as a converted morning person who now runs two companies, trust me when I say that the effects will pay off in big ways.

You don't necessarily have to go jogging at 5 a.m., either. Try these small tweaks to your morning routine that can make all the difference: