Top Google recruiter: You have to 'absolutely nail' this if you want to score your dream job

Displaying an error on your resume, no matter how small, can cost you your dream job.

In fact, Google's global staffing lead and senior recruiter Lisa Stern Hayes says that to even be considered for a role at the tech giant, you have to "absolutely nail" your resume.

"[The resume] is something that the candidate is using to represent themselves," Haynes says in a Google Partners podcast. "And so if there's going to be mistakes on that and you're noticing sloppiness on there, that really is a great indicator of how they'll perform in a job."

If that doesn't persuade you to take a second or third look before submitting your resume, consider this statistic: 93 percent of HR people say that mistakes on a resume either sometimes or always negatively impact their decision to extend a job interview, according to a survey released by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Hayes says there are certain errors you must always look out for:

Spelling your employer's name wrong

Referring to the wrong employer

Incorrect spelling and grammar of any kind

Incorrect formatting

Punctuation mistakes

An HR person who sees any of this on a resume will think "that is just a reflection of how they will be as an employee at the company," says Haynes. "The resume is something that you have to absolutely nail if you want an interview."

The senior recruiter admits that you would be surprised at how often she sees mistakes on resumes and just overall poor resume quality.