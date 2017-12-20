The 5 dumbest things to do with your end-of-year bonus

If you're not careful, your bonus can disappear in the blink of an eye. After all, as people earn more, they tend to spend more — it's called lifestyle inflation.

While it's OK to treat yourself and spend a portion of your bonus, you don't want to get in the habit of blowing through cash just because you can.

Come up with a plan before buying anything, and consider the "50-30-20 percent rule" when dealing with any windfall: Fifty percent of the money goes straight to the bank — into your checking account, emergency fund or a long-term savings account — while 30 percent goes towards funding your lifestyle, and 20 percent goes towards fun.