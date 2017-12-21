5 things you should do now to be more productive in 2018

Office workers now receive an average of more than 100 emails per day and spend 6.3 hours checking both their work and personal messages. Although experts have mixed opinions about whether you should check your emails first thing in the morning, Boomerang CEO and email productivity expert Alex Moore says he's found success by checking his messages only after he's completed a task.

"Right before I go home [from work] the last thing I do is look at the stuff I need to do and try to organize it by priority," he tells CNBC Make It. "I try to make sure as soon as I get to work, I make progress on those at least for an hour before I look at my emails."

Ashton Kutcher also lives by this habit.

In an interview with Arianna Huffington for "The Thrive Global Podcast," Kutcher referred to emails as "everyone else's to-do list for you." He said he sometimes found himself spending two hours of his morning answering messages.

"It became an impossible hole to get out of," he said. "Because then every response I had had three more responses. All I was doing was other people's work all day long, and I never actually got to the things that I wanted to accomplish on that given day."