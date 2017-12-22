Billionaire Mark Cuban shares the single best gift he's ever received

As his son Jake gets older, whether or not he holds on to that dream to become an entrepreneur like his father, Cuban will likely offer him the same advice he offers the world: Don't use credit cards because of their exorbitant interest rates. Buy in bulk and on sale. Never stop grinding.

He'll also tell his son, perhaps above all else, to embrace the value of education.

"Learn, learn, learn. The greatest competitive advantage is knowledge," the billionaire told 17-year-old Ehan Kamat, a guest on ABC's "Shark Tank" who told Cuban that he was willing to pass up college to commit himself fully to his company, Solemender.

"That is a bad idea," Cuban said. "Learning accounting, learning finance, learning marketing, the more you can pull together, the quicker you can make decisions, the more competitive you can be, the greater advantage."