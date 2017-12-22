Sheryl Sandberg says this is more important than experience if you want to work at Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk share this top personality trait, says IBM supercomputer 10:47 AM ET Fri, 7 July 2017 | 00:59

While talking about where you've previously worked and illustrating your grasp of Facebook's mission are important to landing a job at the company, discussing your abilities and strengths will showcase your versatility.

"Skills are more important than experience. So, I would rather take a total superstar in another area and move them into a new job, than take someone who hasn't performed as well but has the right experience," Sandberg said.

Self-made billionaire and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously spoken about how powerful promoting talent from within a company can be for a business' culture.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg told LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman that he's been focused on making sure that people have opportunities to grow in the company.

"It sends the signal to everyone else in the company that they can be those people in a few years, if they do good work and really excel," Zuckerberg said.

By considering a current or future Facebook employee's skills before their experience, this ensures that person will become an even more adaptable member of the company.

"Some companies spend an awful lot of time, especially in review processes, telling people what they're not good at, and trying to make them better," Sandberg said. "We try to shift the focus onto strengths and spend more of our time identifying what people are good at, and finding jobs for them that play to their strengths."

