In Barnum's book, he preaches about hard work, writing, "Work at it, if necessary, early and late, in season and out of season, not leaving a stone unturned, and never deferring for a single hour that which can be done just as well now."

While that language may be a bit outdated, the idea is not. Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also touted the importance of doing whatever it takes to succeed.

"You've got to do all sorts of jobs and tasks that you might not wish to do, that are not intrinsically interesting to you," Musk said during an August 2013 Google Hangout hosted by Google for Entrepreneurs. "You've got to be prepared to do whatever it takes, work whatever hours. No task is too menial."

More recently, he spoke of his willingness to get on the front lines with his employees to get the job done.

"I always move my desk to wherever — well, I don't really have a desk, actually. I move myself to wherever the biggest problem is in Tesla," Musk recently said during a Tesla earnings call. He said he had been working in the Gigafactory until the wee hours of the morning, helping diagnose calibration issues. "I really believe that one should lead from the front lines and that's why I'm here."